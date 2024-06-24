Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Increased by Analyst

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $2.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.17. The company has a market cap of $436.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

