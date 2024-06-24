Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Decreased by Analyst

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for H&R Block in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

HRB opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 11.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in H&R Block by 30.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,614,000 after buying an additional 758,827 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in H&R Block by 575.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

