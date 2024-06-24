QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Down to $212.53

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $212.53, but opened at $206.91. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $204.17, with a volume of 2,052,049 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $229.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $545,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 29.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

