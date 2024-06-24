QUINT (QUINT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $16.38 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. QUINT has a total market cap of $16.38 million and approximately $41,191.45 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. One QUINT token can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get QUINT alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.