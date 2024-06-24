Raymond James Weighs in on Evertz Technologies Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:ET)

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Evertz Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ET stock opened at C$13.08 on Monday. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$11.93 and a twelve month high of C$15.45. The stock has a market cap of C$994.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$122.77 million for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.37%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

