Raymond James Weighs in on Evertz Technologies Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:ET)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2024

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ETFree Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Evertz Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ET stock opened at C$13.08 on Monday. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$11.93 and a twelve month high of C$15.45. The stock has a market cap of C$994.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ETGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$122.77 million for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.37%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.