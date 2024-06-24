RDA Financial Network Buys 778 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.4% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $484.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $497.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.62. The company has a market capitalization of $445.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

