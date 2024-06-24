RDA Financial Network Has $2.30 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 24,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $752.96.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $849.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $376.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $788.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $732.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $521.26 and a 1-year high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

