Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.31. 869,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,907,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,312.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $100,962.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,868,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,312.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

