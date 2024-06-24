ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.14 million and $212.82 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00014831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00114510 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

