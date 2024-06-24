ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by Citigroup

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

ResMed Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $205.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. ResMed has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $229.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,104,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,666,409 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

