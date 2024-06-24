Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $52.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.44.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 343,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 83,357 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,890,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,353,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

