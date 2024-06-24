RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 152,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 71.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,624,000 after acquiring an additional 36,334 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 19.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $97.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.28, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.55.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,165,241.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,312 shares of company stock worth $22,880,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

