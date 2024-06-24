RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 13,933 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

