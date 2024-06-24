RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 163.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.67.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $182.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $261.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.30.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

