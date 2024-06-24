RFG Advisory LLC Has $744,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,808,000 after buying an additional 206,876 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,773,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after purchasing an additional 230,895 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 462,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.38 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

