RFG Advisory LLC Has $803,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,544,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,177,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,096 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,250,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,117,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,338,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

