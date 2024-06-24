RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $271.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

