RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NULG stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

