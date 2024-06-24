Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases 28,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 4.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $87,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 772,475 shares of company stock worth $656,838,859. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LLY traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $886.97. 391,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $905.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.99 billion, a PE ratio of 130.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $798.59 and a 200-day moving average of $729.89.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.