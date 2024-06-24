Roth Capital Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Get Kroger alerts:

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kroger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kroger’s FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $50.21 on Monday. Kroger has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 101.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.