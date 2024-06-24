Royal Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.77. 981,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,372,083. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.02 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.14. The company has a market cap of $506.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

