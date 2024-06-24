Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

RUS opened at C$36.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$33.38 and a 1 year high of C$47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.54%. Research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.5267452 EPS for the current year.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

