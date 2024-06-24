Saira Ramasastry Sells 10,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $13.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

DAWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

