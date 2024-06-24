Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 31,152 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 157.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,152 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

