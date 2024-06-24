Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 375 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,373,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE:WHR opened at $90.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.48. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

