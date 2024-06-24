Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 1,780 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 71,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $4,643,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of CPRT opened at $54.24 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

