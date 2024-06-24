Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 4,000 Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Idaho Strategic Resources worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO John Swallow sold 140,687 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of €8.39 ($9.02), for a total transaction of €1,180,363.93 ($1,269,208.53). Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,546 shares in the company, valued at €10,097,750.94 ($10,857,796.71). The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 3,033 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of €9.50 ($10.22), for a total value of €28,813.50 ($30,982.26). Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,923 shares in the company, valued at €1,224,768.50 ($1,316,955.38). The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,362. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDR stock opened at €9.46 ($10.17) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.52 million, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.75. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of €4.48 ($4.82) and a 52 week high of €10.60 ($11.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.06 ($0.06) by €0.11 ($0.12). The business had revenue of €5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €4.90 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

