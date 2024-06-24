Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 456 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $84.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.96.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

