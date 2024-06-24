Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 655 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,238,000 after buying an additional 486,526 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,966,000 after buying an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after buying an additional 5,635,763 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,142,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,410,000 after buying an additional 8,280,653 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0594 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.