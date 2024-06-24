Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys New Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,904 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iCAD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 679,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 18,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

ICAD stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. iCAD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 15.20%.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

