Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 13,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

DUK stock opened at $99.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

