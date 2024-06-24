Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $45.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

