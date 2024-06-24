Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

