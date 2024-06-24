Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.13% of Coeur Mining worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,153,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 274,878 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,140,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 282,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

CDE stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

