Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

