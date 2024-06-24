Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 94.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,476,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average is $115.48. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

