Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $32,000 in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 127.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 221,213 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1,397.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 338,624 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $10,686,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Further Reading

