Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 501,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.53 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

