Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

NYSE:WPC opened at $55.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 131.56%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

