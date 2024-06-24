Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 19,385 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 432,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 126,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of AMJ stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $29.16.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Profile
The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
