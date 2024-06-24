Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,745,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 958,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,715,000 after buying an additional 558,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

