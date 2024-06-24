Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 2,744 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.76 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

