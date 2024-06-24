Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 10,312 Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

NYSE KLG opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. WK Kellogg Co has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

