Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 208 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth $903,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hologic by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Hologic by 134.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Hologic by 114.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 172,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 92,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Hologic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 156,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $73.07 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

