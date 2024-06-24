Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $25,215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 68,150 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $51.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

About Cedar Fair

(Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.