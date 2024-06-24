Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 232 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.63 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

