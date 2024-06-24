Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $4,570,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Shares of CASS opened at $40.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $552.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.73. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $50.25.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.68 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

