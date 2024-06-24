Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 955 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

