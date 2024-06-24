San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 303 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.3% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of XOM opened at $112.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.