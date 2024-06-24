Sanctum Infinity (INF) One Day Volume Tops $14.43 Million

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $162.75 or 0.00268582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a market cap of $277.52 million and $14.43 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sanctum Infinity Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,705,148 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,717,605.31023839. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 162.99034819 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $13,555,068.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

